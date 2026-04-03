2026-4-3 passover of 2of7of2 - this is not easter

~an offering by blood (substitutions if you aren't there yet)

~on an altar of earth, or unhewn stone

~wash and be clean beforehand

~if by blood, collect the blood, anoint the 4 corners of the altar, and all about, and use that of the collected to anoint the door posts and lintel of thine house

~all at evening of the 14th day of the 1st month in season

~and when the naysays say..."what are you doing?" reply, "for we were once slaves in egypt smitten in our confusion and oppressed in heavy bondage, but Yahuah has made us free in His son christ Yahusha the first begotten of God, the lamb of God slain for the remission of sins, to free His people, that we may go out and serve Him! and this we do year by year in rememberance of Him, and to remind our rebel hearts to not go back and be as easter sunday worshipping heathen who hate God and hate His commandments, and seek to stupid constitutions made by man. But God hath separated us from the heathen, that we might be a peculiar people unto Himself! This is why we keep this, His words, and remind us, this fear, and obey all His commandments, and statutes, and judgments, always, for our good, and the good of our children; that they who know nothing, might come and learn, and see, and taste, that God is good! praise Yahuah!”.





~and eat the offering in haste...quickly! for quickly did we come up! and quickly must you too go out!





~and when you eat it, eat also of the bitter herbs, “look there, some bitter dandelion leaves, eat them!”...for in bitterness and haste shall it be!





~and go back now and put the blood of the slain upon thy doorpost and upon thy lintel (that things on the top of your door frame), and do not come back out of your house until the morning light!





~for God is watching! and HE will see, HE remembers who keeps His statutes and obeys His voice! HE is sifting them like wheat! HE is separating them on His right and left hand! and HE is performing His promise towards them who love Him, His Yisrael who keep His word and obey His spirit; but HE will perform His work upon the pretenders, and these christians and jews will come to nothing, and all the heathen upon the land have not sought, and them who have sought and turned around, and all the rest! shall HE bring down into the grave; the angels shall pass through and smite the firstborn of them who hate Him! But HE will show mercy to the thousands of them who love Him and keep His commandments! Be it known to you today O’ you harlot daughter of babylon! you shall be berieved of both children and ______ in a moment! and all your pleasant things shall HE take from you! and you will search for them, and you shall not find them! the wicked shall not know peace! Fire, fire, fire, not to purge, but to quench the thorns, for all the children of belial who say in their heart, “God lives!”; surely, they say all their sayings in vain! in the delusions of their wicked hearts! and have not known Him!





~and prepare, tomorrow you must come up and out, and present yourself as the first fruit offering! tomorrow at sunset!





~the covenant is renewed for another year...





~remove the ashes from the altar the next day, and place them in a set apart place, for even the ashes are now holy; praise Yahuah!



