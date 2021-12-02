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Dead mans switch released - Dr. Noack reveals Graphene Hyroxide are razor blades
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250 views • December 02, 2021
The police break into his apartment in order to stop him from speaking about what he has discovered. Grabbing hydroxide has been input into the vaccine and acts as extremely sharp razor blades. Once these razor blades have been inoculated into your bloodstream, they create a huge amount of damage to everywhere the blood reaches. Of course this will cause inflammation and death which explains the widespread variety of deaths that have been occurring. This segment comes from EMC2 on substack. Here are some links:
https://emc2.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-dr-andreas-noack
Dr. Noack Claims Graphene Inside Vaxx
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9oMvf6dbhCi/
the announcement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pEBQm4hCh5cz/
new information
https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/11/dr-andreas-noack-murdered.html?_ga=2.218811678.688576618.1633215244-346964864.1627224119
TRANSCRIPT OF DR. NOACK’S LAST VIDEO
https://bluecat.media/nanoscale-razor-blades-in-vaccine-dr-andreas-noack-europes-leading-carbon-expert/
Raid Video Link & Transcript
https://gatesofvienna.net/2020/11/livestream-of-a-gestapo-raid/
Dr. Noack Info on Psiram
https://www.psiram.com/de/index.php/Andreas_Noack
Video on Dr. Noack’s Story
https://odysee.com/@OzFlor:7/Noack:c
Dr. Noack Wiki
https://thewikibiography.com/dr-andreas-noack-height-weight-net-worth-age-birthday-wikipedia-who-nationality-biography-tg-time/
https://emc2.substack.com/p/the-curious-case-of-dr-andreas-noack
Dr. Noack Claims Graphene Inside Vaxx
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9oMvf6dbhCi/
the announcement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pEBQm4hCh5cz/
new information
https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/11/dr-andreas-noack-murdered.html?_ga=2.218811678.688576618.1633215244-346964864.1627224119
TRANSCRIPT OF DR. NOACK’S LAST VIDEO
https://bluecat.media/nanoscale-razor-blades-in-vaccine-dr-andreas-noack-europes-leading-carbon-expert/
Raid Video Link & Transcript
https://gatesofvienna.net/2020/11/livestream-of-a-gestapo-raid/
Dr. Noack Info on Psiram
https://www.psiram.com/de/index.php/Andreas_Noack
Video on Dr. Noack’s Story
https://odysee.com/@OzFlor:7/Noack:c
Dr. Noack Wiki
https://thewikibiography.com/dr-andreas-noack-height-weight-net-worth-age-birthday-wikipedia-who-nationality-biography-tg-time/
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