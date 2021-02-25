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plastic waste to oil/fuel improved pyrolysis reactor
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156 views • February 25, 2021
plastic waste to oil/fuel improved pyrolysis reactor
hello you all
in this video i will show you my improved pyrolysis reactor which pyrolyticly turns plastic waste into combustable gases and pyrolysis oil, this oil can be refined into gasoline and diesel
this video is only a test run of the system without measuring the gas consumption or the weight of the used plastic. exact data will be collected for the next video! but the process will be explained in this video and also how to build such a reactor.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2i2oLLOy2DSYU9Hd65uV7g
hello you all
in this video i will show you my improved pyrolysis reactor which pyrolyticly turns plastic waste into combustable gases and pyrolysis oil, this oil can be refined into gasoline and diesel
this video is only a test run of the system without measuring the gas consumption or the weight of the used plastic. exact data will be collected for the next video! but the process will be explained in this video and also how to build such a reactor.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2i2oLLOy2DSYU9Hd65uV7g
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