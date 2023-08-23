THE SPY CONNECTION 2. SAMUEL 17:1-29

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 17:1-29. Ahithophel advised Absalom again. He had a plan that would quickly make Absalom the king. David was running away. He was not happy. He only had a few loyal men with him. He thought that all the Israelites were against him. Ahithophel knew that they could easily attack David. Then, they could kill David. Everything would happen quickly. David would not have time to prepare for a battle. Then David’s men would return to Jerusalem and serve the new king.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
