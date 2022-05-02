Hocus Pocus (1994, PC)

Hocus Pocus is a platformer developed by Moonlite Software and published by Apogee.



Hocus Pocus is a wizard apprentice living in the land of Lattice. He wants to become a member of the Council of Wizards and marry his girlfriend. In order to obtain both, he must fulfill the quest Terexin, the leader of the council, has given to him.



Each level contains a number of crystal balls Hocus needs to collect. He will finish the level upon collecting the last ball. Hocus can hoot magical lightning both straight upwards or in the direction he's facing. He can find lightning symbols to increase his firing speed or potions which give him rapid fire for a short amount of time. You can also obtain three fireball to shoot. These will go though all enemies in their way.

There is no time limit, but you get a bonus if you finish a level within a certain time. There is also a bonus for collecting all treasure items in a level.