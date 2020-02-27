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Episode #007 Genesis Chapter 1 - God vs Science / Satanism
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3 views • February 27, 2020
In this episode, we begin with the first word of the first book in the Bible - Genesis. The primary focus is that God's creation of the world and all that in it is was a deliberate act which includes mankind as the center of the universe who is commanded to subdue and have dominion upon the entire earth and all creatures therein.
God's word is diametrically opposed by the New World Religion... which is Science! Science, which is Satan's perversion, has everything in the universe, and especially mankind as a mistake and everything left to chance. Under Satan's plan, the environment, animals, plants, etc. have just as much right as mankind and mankind must submit to the preservation of other sub-species even when it conflicts with mankind's command from God to rule over it.
In this podcast, I make mention of a video that can you might be interested in...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8j5gpGTO12Y
We are in the end times of the end times of the last days. The time has come where you need to decide whether you are a child of light or a child of darkness.
Visit us at: www.tcotlog.org
God's word is diametrically opposed by the New World Religion... which is Science! Science, which is Satan's perversion, has everything in the universe, and especially mankind as a mistake and everything left to chance. Under Satan's plan, the environment, animals, plants, etc. have just as much right as mankind and mankind must submit to the preservation of other sub-species even when it conflicts with mankind's command from God to rule over it.
In this podcast, I make mention of a video that can you might be interested in...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8j5gpGTO12Y
We are in the end times of the end times of the last days. The time has come where you need to decide whether you are a child of light or a child of darkness.
Visit us at: www.tcotlog.org
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