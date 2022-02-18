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The High Stakes For Freedom with Brooke McGowan and Alexandra Bruce | MSOM Ep. 440
PATRIOT.TV
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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan gives a breaking news update with the hottest alternative stories of the day. Next Sean talks to cofounder of the MAGA institute Brooke McGowan about vetting new leadership and saving citizens from hospital protocols. In the main segment of the show, Alexandra Bruce blows our minds with blood clots bigger than you can imagine. The truth about the VAXX is coming out.

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