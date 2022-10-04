Jovan Pulitzer segment “The Rise Of Truth” MAAP

Jovan Hutton Pulitzer Speaking his segment!
THE RISE OF TRUTH "The Demise Of Machines! Small cell segment. Truth…
An in-depth presentation from multiple experts in various fields and areas of expertise on the problem with the voting machines. and how to get the word out.
Jim O'Connor + Liz Harris + Michael Schafer + Greg Dutton
Expert Speakers
Jim O'Connor, Clay Parikh. Patrick Colbeck, Tina Peters, Jeff O'Donnell and Walter Dougherty.
Michael Schafer, Erin Clements, Shawn Smith, Ben Cotton and Clint Curtis.
Sonny Borelli, Lawrence Hudson, Roger Fuller, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer and Dr. Alex Halderman.
Saturday Oct 1st 2022 Doors Opened up at 1130AM Until 4PM Tempe Arizona.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW George Nemeh
