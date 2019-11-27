Solutions, Superfoods and Taking Your Self-Sufficiency Back in the GSM (Alfa Vedic 2/4)

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•Using blockchain technology to preserve climate data and the narratives pushed forward
•The 1984 memory hole goes away using blockchain to preserve data
•Open Source everything is the key to the future
•New FEMA reports use terms “Year Zero” for global agriculture as in patient zero
•USDA is holding true state of crop losses to stabilize markets
•Di-Fi digital finance and Maker DAI
•Cities are failure points for the Just in Time Delivery System to Keep Your Family Alive
•Vertical agriculture and building re-fits for indoor food growing
•Walipini underground greenhouse with geothermal to grow year round
•Soil science and growing your own food
•Some superfoods to think about Moringa, GoJi berries, Gynura and Spirulina algae
•Qortal.org – Decentralize the world
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