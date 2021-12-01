The presence of UN Vehicles in Brisbane is increasing EXPONENTIALLY

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There seems to have been a steady build-up of UN white colored troop carriers in Australia. The video shows some satellite footage to determine the increase.
The Government has passed laws allowing foreign troops on Australian soil.
Reading between the lines they are being stored on a Company owned by Vanguard.
It does seem to be some sort of corporate army involvement by the contractors for digital identification. This is believed to be the _real_ purpose of the so-called "vaccines" which are now REPORTEDLY being forced upon people in Australia.
Some very worrying developments as described in this video.
Source @Authentical https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical/780