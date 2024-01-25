A Direct HIT! Russian KH-101 Cruise Missiles Destroyed NATO Objects In ODESSA, KHARKIV, & KRYVYI RIH

On the night of January 25, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, military facilities on the territory of Odessa, Kharkiv, and Kryvyi Rih were attacked. In all these cities, the air alert sounded throughout the night. Witnesses claim that after a series of powerful explosions, fires began to break out in different parts of these cities. According to preliminary data, during today's missile attack, Russia used about 50 KH-101 cruise missiles and about 70 jet-powered 'Geranium' kamikaze drones. The missile launches were carried out using Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers...............
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.