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Adulterers Will Get Burned
Proverbs 6:27 (NIV)
28 Can a man walk on hot coals
without his feet being scorched?
Proverbs Club Commentary
Answer: No.
When the scriptures speak of anything fire related,
think first, of Hell.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yjrw4k93
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