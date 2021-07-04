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90) "Aerossóis, não aeronaves ... como se fossem insectos"
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43 views • July 04, 2021
Os vírus significam toxinas, não um micróbio, logo não se mata, contamina-se. "Aerossóis, não aeronaves" - a perfeita explicação para idiotas.
LAQUINTACOLUMNA - DIRECTO NOCTURNO, PROGRAMA 73, JUL 3, 2021:
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1075835686
Canais:
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.twitch.tv/laquintacolumna
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/
Estudo Preliminar do conteúdo de uma vacina da Comirnaty (Pfizer): https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
PAPERS:
(2011) Biocompatibility of Graphene Oxide: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27502632/
(2015) Interaction of Graphene Oxide with Bacterial Cell Membranes: Insights from Force Spectroscopy: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.estlett.5b00066
(2016) Synthesis, toxicity, biocompatibility, and biomedical applications of graphene and graphene-related materials: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4863686/
(2020) Graphene: An Antibacterial Agentor a Promoter of Bacterial Proliferation?: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589004220309846
Multidisciplinary Recommendations Regarding Post-Vaccine Adenopathy and Radiologic Imaging: Radiology Scientific Expert Panel: https://doi.org/10.1148/radiol.2021210436
Dynamic Local Strain in Graphene Generated by Surface Acoustic Waves
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.nanolett.9b04085
Nose-to-Brain Translocation and Cerebral Biodegradation of Thin Graphene Oxide Nanosheets. Cell Reports Physical Science: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrp.2020.100176
Remote nongenetic optical modulation of neuronal activity using fuzzy graphene. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: https://www.pnas.org/content/117/24/13339
POLÍTICA:
European Chemical Agency Approves Graphene Powder Use at Larger Volumes: https://www.coatingsworld.com/contents/view_breaking-news/2021-02-10/european-chemical-agency-approves-graphene-powder-use-at-larger-volumes/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
LAQUINTACOLUMNA - DIRECTO NOCTURNO, PROGRAMA 73, JUL 3, 2021:
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1075835686
Canais:
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.twitch.tv/laquintacolumna
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/
Estudo Preliminar do conteúdo de uma vacina da Comirnaty (Pfizer): https://www.docdroid.net/rNgtxyh/microscopia-de-vial-corminaty-dr-campra-firma-e-1-fusionado-pdf
PAPERS:
(2011) Biocompatibility of Graphene Oxide: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27502632/
(2015) Interaction of Graphene Oxide with Bacterial Cell Membranes: Insights from Force Spectroscopy: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.estlett.5b00066
(2016) Synthesis, toxicity, biocompatibility, and biomedical applications of graphene and graphene-related materials: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4863686/
(2020) Graphene: An Antibacterial Agentor a Promoter of Bacterial Proliferation?: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2589004220309846
Multidisciplinary Recommendations Regarding Post-Vaccine Adenopathy and Radiologic Imaging: Radiology Scientific Expert Panel: https://doi.org/10.1148/radiol.2021210436
Dynamic Local Strain in Graphene Generated by Surface Acoustic Waves
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/acs.nanolett.9b04085
Nose-to-Brain Translocation and Cerebral Biodegradation of Thin Graphene Oxide Nanosheets. Cell Reports Physical Science: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrp.2020.100176
Remote nongenetic optical modulation of neuronal activity using fuzzy graphene. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: https://www.pnas.org/content/117/24/13339
POLÍTICA:
European Chemical Agency Approves Graphene Powder Use at Larger Volumes: https://www.coatingsworld.com/contents/view_breaking-news/2021-02-10/european-chemical-agency-approves-graphene-powder-use-at-larger-volumes/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
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