Idea Pathogens are Killing Common Sense

Gad Saad is a Professor of Marketing at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, and is an outspoken critic of limitations on freedom-of-speech in the name of political correctness. In this presentation, delivered at Hillsdale College in the US, he demolishes the counter-culture current arguments for denying free speech, especially in academia. He explains that, as a Jew, he is highly incensed by those who deny the Holocaust, but he defends the right of Holocaust Deniers to speak their beliefs. Otherwise, we are all on the slippery slope of censorship by the politically powerful. In a free society, the truth will ultimately prevail. Only fraud and deception need political power for protection. 2021 May 28 - Source: Hillsdale College





