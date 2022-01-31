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CONVOY ORGANIZERS HOLD THE FIRST LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE FROM AN UNDISCLOSED LOCATION IN OTTAWA.
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110 views • January 31, 2022
GO CANADA. This has given people hope again. Something many are running low on these days. They are not leaving. They are there to stay. They are there to shut down Justin Trudeau. I hope they are successful. I hope they can hold out. Keep sending trucks and people and funds. The more the merry. Stand up. Resist. Be bold. Do something. Anything. They will eventually will attack the truckers food and the fuel. Be aware. Do what you must. Source: kenwinsor
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More videos you may like:
AWESOME drone footage of #FreedomConvoy2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bdeRx2A2MRgS/
A Tribute to Canadian Truckers Keep On Truckin In The Free World Music Video (4 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1zria6HWyd2m/
Footage from the Trudeau bunker...its crumbling
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YTZ0GUgIhp72/
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