Pastors And Physicians: From Protectors To Predators
What is happening
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published October 20, 2022 



With the CDC poised to add the covid shot to the schedule of childhood immunizations, today is a good opportunity to reflect on how those who once garnered the most trust in our society have become some of the worst among us. How to move forward when that trust is gone? Also today, it's Christmas every day for defense contractors, as Congress rushes to shovel massive amounts of money to "defeat Russia" in Ukraine.
