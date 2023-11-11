Ebrahim Raisi arriving in Riyadh earlier today to attend the joint Arab-Islamic summit about the war in Gaza

Ebrahim Raisi (President Iran) arriving in Riyadh earlier today to attend the joint Arab-Islamic summit on the war in Gaza.

This marks his first visit since Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore ties in March.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi: “If the crimes being committed nowadays [by Israel] in Gaza are not crimes against humanity, what is a fine example of such criminal acts then?"

Iranian President at the Summit of Arab-Islamic Leaders:

➡️The goal of establishing occupier regimes in the Islamic world is to strengthen the control of oppressive and colonial countries over the region. Today, the most crucial action is to stop the war.

➡️We demand the complete lifting of the blockade on Gaza and the unconditional reopening of the Rafah crossing. We must immediately call for the withdrawal of the Zionist regime from Gaza.

➡️All countries, including Islamic countries, must ensure security for Palestinians in the occupied territories. Trade and cooperation with the Zionist regime should be halted, and Israeli goods should be sanctioned.

➡️We call for the establishment of an international court for Zionists and Americans for their involvement in the murder and massacre of the people of Gaza.

➡️Islamic countries should provide weapons to the Palestinian people. The permanent and stable solution is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state from the sea to the river.

King Abdullah II of Jordan:

"The injustice faced by the Palestinians did not begin on October 7th but seven decades ago. We cannot remain silent about the catastrophic conditions in the Gaza Strip. A solution based on the establishment of two states is the only way to end the suffering of the Palestinian people. The world will pay a high price for not resolving the Palestinian issue."

President of Egypt, al-Sisi, at the summit in Riyadh:

"The policy of collective punishment against the residents of Gaza is unacceptable, including killings, forced displacement, and imposing a siege. We demand an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and warn that the inability to stop the war in the Gaza Strip poses a threat to its expansion in the region."

The results of the UN General Assembly vote on the resolution on Gaza showed that countries supporting Israel are in the minority — Erdogan

A child killed on average every 10 minutes in Gaza, says WHO chief

A child is killed on average every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the United Nations Security Council on Friday, warning: "Nowhere and no one is safe."

He said that half of Gaza's 36 hospitals and two-thirds of its primary healthcare centers were not functioning and those that were operating were way beyond their capacities, describing the healthcare system as being "on its knees."

Death toll in Gaza tops 11,000

The death toll in Gaza has reached 11,078, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, with at least 27,490 people wounded.

At least 4,506 of the dead are children, the Ministry added, representing over 40% of those killed.







