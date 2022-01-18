Shinsegae Group, Jung Sol-jin : Exterminating the Communist Party

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In the past week, Jung Sol-jin, vice chairman of South Korea’s Shinsegae Group wrote a series of posts on Instragram with the hashtag Exterminating the Communist Party. Instragram initially deleted the posts. However Jung Sol-jin did not give up and continue posting, including slogans such as I hate communism, let’s shout out together to take down the Communist Party has grabbing news headlines, and getting many supportive messages from other users.