© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Rand Paul: $500 Tax to Every American Income Taxpayer Would Pay for This
Follow
2
Share
Report
210 views • May 25, 2022
Sen. Rand Paul: $500 Tax to Every American Income Taxpayer Would Pay for This
"By my calculation, each income tax payer in our country would need to pay $500 To support this $40 billion, which by some accounts is a down payment, and will need to be replenished in about four months."
Full Address: https://rumble.com/v15d0tr-sen.-rand-paul-500-tax-to-every-american-income-taxpayer-would-pay-for-this.html
"By my calculation, each income tax payer in our country would need to pay $500 To support this $40 billion, which by some accounts is a down payment, and will need to be replenished in about four months."
Full Address: https://rumble.com/v15d0tr-sen.-rand-paul-500-tax-to-every-american-income-taxpayer-would-pay-for-this.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.