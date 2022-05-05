Hysterectomy & Hormones: Questions & Answers For Women In Midlife

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Dr. Hotze discusses the importance of knowing when surgery is necessary and when it can be avoided with natural treatment. Knowledge is power! It is important to take charge of your own health and know what questions to ask when your doctor recommends surgery. A few of them are listed below.
1. Why do I need a hysterectomy?
2. What’s causing these symptoms?
3. What organs are being removed and why?
4. Are there alternatives and the risk/benefits of each?
5. What are the effects and are they permanent?
For a complete list, visit our website.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.