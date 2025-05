The Astounding Parallels of 9/11 & Covid - RichardGage911 on BNN (Brandenburg News Network) 12-7-24

Dear Show Host,





Consider interviewing the world’s expert on the explosive evidence at the World Trade Center on 9/11.





My husband Richard Gage, AIA, Architect has been speaking publicly for more than 18 years about this important and timely subject.





Richard Gage is the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which now has over 3,600 architects & engineers signed onto the public petition demanding a new WTC investigation. He is the leading expert and presenter spearheading the 9/11 Truth Movement — having given more than 650 presentations in 24 countries & 118 American cities with an equal number of radio and TV interviews. Quite a few of the podcast hosts tell us that it was their best interview ever.

Richard is available to bring the explosive 9/11 WTC evidence to your audience in a 30, 60, or 90 minute interview — with the one-hour being his most requested length, which usually includes his dynamic rapid-paced multimedia slide presentation with screen sharing, if you have that availability on your platform.





Please let me know if you are interested in interviewing Richard on your show, and/or if you are aware of other potential interview hosts who may as well.





Thank you for considering!





Gail





Gail Gage, VP

RichardGage911





[email protected]





(208)290-1956





IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS / PRESENTATIONS





Fox TV Interview - 6 min:





https://youtu.be/1f_hPtS7Lu4?si=BBGg1XToMZ4-UsTj





C-SPAN - Washington Journal TV interview - 1 hour:





https://youtu.be/3Zbv2SvBEec?si=TaW4Bk_NB_G9Hgds





Patrick Bet-David Interview - 6min:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWi0x9xigQM





Presentation – G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill Expo - 40 mins:





https://youtu.be/0GARZDqnJt8?si=8FDJ32qQTQ0fUeHm





WTC Evidence Book “Beyond Misinformation” written by AE911Truth:





http://BeyondMisinformation.org





Documentary Narrated by Richard Gage, AIA – 58 Mins:





9/11: Explosive Evidence – Experts Speak Out





https://youtu.be/Ddz2mw2vaEg?si=0wuT-Tc88IAOlRIM





Mini-Documentary on Building 7 with Ed Asner – 15-mins:





Solving the Mystery of WTC 7





https://youtu.be/_nyogTsrsgI?si=vEGNqA7sPsVqk2iy





1-hour presentation by Richard Gage - 2007





9/11: Blueprint for Truth - The Architecture of Destruction





https://youtu.be/Anp3KsuciEQ?si=RtyqeDVL7mKHkMHL





9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom - The Docuseries





https://911C2C.org





Website: https://RichardGage911.org