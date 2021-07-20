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Willpattu National Park Sri Lanka
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20 views • July 20, 2021
Wilpattu National Park is a park located on the island of Sri Lanka. The unique feature of this park is the existence of "Willus" - natural, sand-rimmed water basins or depressions that fill with rainwater. Located on the northwest coast lowland dry zone of Sri Lanka.
Watch full video below link
https://youtu.be/pMqT4dn4gLA
Watch full video below link
https://youtu.be/pMqT4dn4gLA
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