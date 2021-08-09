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Red Pill Politics - Christina from Billerica, MA - Schools & Mandates
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20 views • August 09, 2021
Dave speaks with Christine, a parent from Billerica, and her concerns about mask mandates, vaccines and curriculum. Christine describes the local 'brushfire of liberty' that the parents are organizing in her town and Dave offers sage advice about the required action and cooperation among communities.
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