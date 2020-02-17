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These Two Parables Tell Us How to Go to Heaven!
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18 views • February 17, 2020
Jesus' Parables about the Kingdom of Heaven aren't always as clear as Jesus' teachings. Jesus himself needed to give interpretations of the parables to his disciples (in most cases), and sometimes he left it us to work out. We're going to look at two such parables now, in an effort to answer the question of how to enter heaven.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Images: https://www.flickr.com/
- "collection plate" by rubber bullets (https://goo.gl/57NKFw) CC BY 2.0
"Westminster Abbey in Lego (8)" by Les Chatfield (https://goo.gl/6T1Dp8) CC BY 2.0
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Images: https://www.flickr.com/
- "collection plate" by rubber bullets (https://goo.gl/57NKFw) CC BY 2.0
"Westminster Abbey in Lego (8)" by Les Chatfield (https://goo.gl/6T1Dp8) CC BY 2.0
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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