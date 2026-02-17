The Outliers: Tim Macklin | Today's World Changers | Renée Good's Father-in-Law Brings Revival Fire

On January 7, 2026, Renée Nicole Macklin Good, was fatally shot in Minneapolis by ICE. Her father-in-law, Tim Macklin, has a message for the world and it brings revival fire, miracles, signs, and wonders. In our power-packed interview, Tim tells his own testimony of how God raised him from the dead, & brought him from homelessness, drug addiction, and violence, to the life of a preacher man, unafraid of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Every once in a while, you come across a believer whose boldness challenges your own faith to be stronger, your ministry to be more raw, and your life to be more unshackled by the things of this world- Tim is that believer. He says, "The same God who raised Jesus from the dead lives in us," which is such an empowering tool for others to walk in those same miracles Jesus walked in. Tim tells us that some people think his ministry is a bit crazy and unorthodox, but to that he says, "If I could be crazy for the devil and the world, I'm definitely going to be crazy for Jesus." We are living in a time where people are hungry for the things of God, so Tim encourages, "We gotta turn off our Facebook and get our FACE in The Book... Everyone wants revival, but if you want revival, you gotta read your Bible." Connect with Tim and Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-tim-macklin/

The Calendars are HERE! Order YOUR Homesteader's Almanac TODAY!!!!

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%