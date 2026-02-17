BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Outliers: Tim Macklin | Today's World Changers | Renée Good's Father-in-Law Brings Revival Fire
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1457 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • 3 days ago

On January 7, 2026, Renée Nicole Macklin Good, was fatally shot in Minneapolis by ICE. Her father-in-law, Tim Macklin, has a message for the world and it brings revival fire, miracles, signs, and wonders. In our power-packed interview, Tim tells his own testimony of how God raised him from the dead, & brought him from homelessness, drug addiction, and violence, to the life of a preacher man, unafraid of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Every once in a while, you come across a believer whose boldness challenges your own faith to be stronger, your ministry to be more raw, and your life to be more unshackled by the things of this world- Tim is that believer. He says, "The same God who raised Jesus from the dead lives in us," which is such an empowering tool for others to walk in those same miracles Jesus walked in. Tim tells us that some people think his ministry is a bit crazy and unorthodox, but to that he says, "If I could be crazy for the devil and the world, I'm definitely going to be crazy for Jesus." We are living in a time where people are hungry for the things of God, so Tim encourages, "We gotta turn off our Facebook and get our FACE in The Book... Everyone wants revival, but if you want revival, you gotta read your Bible." Connect with Tim and Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-tim-macklin/

The Calendars are HERE! Order YOUR Homesteader's Almanac TODAY!!!!

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com


Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney


Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth


Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC



Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com


https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
miraclerevivalraised from the deadpowerful messagetim macklingood wordpowerful testimonyice shootingrenee goodrenee good father in law
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Bannon-Epstein texts reveal alleged plot to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Ramon Tomey
DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin announces departure from agency amid mounting public backlash

Ramon Tomey
A new political dynasty taking shape?

A new political dynasty taking shape?

Willow Tohi
Zelensky slams peace talks: &#8220;We don&#8217;t have time for this&#8221;

Zelensky slams peace talks: “We don’t have time for this”

Laura Harris
Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Trump Becomes the Glyphosate President: Declares Deadly Weed Killer a National Defense Resource

Mike Adams
Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Texas Farmland vs. Thirst of AI Data Centers: Water Wars Heating Up in the Lone Star State

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy