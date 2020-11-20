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BRAVE NURSE BLOWING THE WHISTLE ON THE SCAMDEMIC
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396 views • November 20, 2020
Another BRAVE nurse speaks out about the real struggle the human race is currently facing.
Unless the masses consumed by cognitive dissonance start to wake up to what is really going on, we could be in BIG trouble.
Unless the masses consumed by cognitive dissonance start to wake up to what is really going on, we could be in BIG trouble.
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