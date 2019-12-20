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This #Prophecy @RealDonaldTrump will win, #ImpeachmentSham & 2 #SupremeCourt another #Snowden
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15 views • December 20, 2019
Prophecy's that have COME true regarding Donald Trump. This is His meme in front of this video and this tweet is attached to him. Please get behind this tweet if you twitter. https://twitter.com/TGSSource/status/1207836549561237504?s=20
Here is a link Google WhistleBlower also NOT getting any views. https://twitter.com/TGSSource/status/1207094939269685248?s=20
Like him or not he is The Creators choice! These are EVIL days so let us serve in humility and let Abba Father do what He only can do!
Here is a link Google WhistleBlower also NOT getting any views. https://twitter.com/TGSSource/status/1207094939269685248?s=20
Like him or not he is The Creators choice! These are EVIL days so let us serve in humility and let Abba Father do what He only can do!
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