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History of Chemical Medications
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2 views • October 20, 2021
How did we transition from “natural healing” modalities to chemical medications? I was surprised to find the answer. Unfortunately, when wealth creates power that manipulates and controls people, the outcomes can be tragic. Grab a cup of tea, coffee or glass of sparkling water and take a listen to who has been controlling the narrative and why. This might help get you back to “natural” healing.
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