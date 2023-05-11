Nobody talks about this fact. The Worldwide Military Games October of 2019.

Whuan Military Games 2019 Theory on Disbursement of Bio

The 7th International Military Sports Council (CISM) Military World Games were held in Wuhan, China from October 18-27, 2019.0 The games were the largest in the event's history, with 280 athletes and staff representing 17 sports, ranging from wrestling to golf. The Chinese government went all out, and the U.S. delegation came with 280 athletes and staff representing 17 sports.3 The opening ceremony was spectacular, displaying some highlights of China's history and culture, culminating in a spellbinding lighting of the 7th CWG Cauldron, accompanied by spectacular Chinese fireworks.2 The games are designed to foster mutual understanding and bridge-building among military’s from around the world.

INFOWIND did immediate research on this matter in January of 2020 when some of the first news clips were being published by alternative media reports. After learning the time-frame it takes for a virus to take hold which is around 3 Months time. With some simple math and science it is logical to assume the bio-weapon, or so called virus was dispersed "somehow" during these games. With 100's of athletes from all over the world, it would be a perfect scenario would it not?

