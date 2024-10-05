© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
By then end of this video I'm 😭
And I'm just gonna say it...
If anyone mentions 'white hats in control', 'it's a movie' or 'you can't tell the people you gotta show them' etc... seek fucking help.
Today Commentator Blane Fowler reads a message from a viewer who is stuck in Swannanoa, NC.
Horrific. Dire. Mass casualties.
None of these descriptions come close to expressing what is happening in WNC.
We need a full on army. All of it.
