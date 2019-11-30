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UN Torture Rapporteur Nils Melzer Julian Assange WILL NOT Face a Fair Trial in the United States! (MIRRORED)
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55 views • November 30, 2019
UN Torture Rapporteur Nils Melzer Julian Assange WILL NOT Face a Fair Trial in the United States! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Going Underground on RT at:-
https://youtu.be/ACsLL8JC7zY
We speak to the UN Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer on the ongoing detention of Julian Assange. He says Julian’s detention has no legal basis, explains why the UK’s treatment of Julian is tantamount to torture, why Julian won’t face a fair trial in the US if he is extradited and more!
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Mirrored from YouTube channel Going Underground on RT at:-
https://youtu.be/ACsLL8JC7zY
We speak to the UN Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer on the ongoing detention of Julian Assange. He says Julian’s detention has no legal basis, explains why the UK’s treatment of Julian is tantamount to torture, why Julian won’t face a fair trial in the US if he is extradited and more!
LIKE Going Underground http://fb.me/GoingUndergroundRT
FOLLOW Going Underground http://twitter.com/Underground_RT
FOLLOW Afshin Rattansi http://twitter.com/AfshinRattansi
FOLLOW on Instagram http://instagram.com/underground_rt
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