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Test Deployed Sklearn (Scikit-learn) Model Using GCP Web Interface (Console)
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20 views • May 03, 2021
In this video, we'll walk through how to test your deployed sklearn model. We'll cover how to create the data instances needed and how to make predictions using the GCP AI Predict console GUI.
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