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The Biggest Threat To The Internet As We Know It | Article 13
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10 views • September 09, 2020
▶️ Save Your Internet: https://saveyourinternet.eu
SaveYourInternet.EU: "On 20 June, the European Parliament will vote on the Copyright Directive. The votes of 10 Members of the parliament will determine if the Internet remains open and free from censorship in the EU. Tell them you need them to protect your Internet against surveillance and censorship machines, as the defenders of EU citizens! Give them the power to be Heroes!"
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4124/the-biggest-threat-to-the-internet-as-we-know-it-article-13
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4124-the-biggest-threat-to-the-internet-as-we-know-it-article-13
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SaveYourInternet.EU: "On 20 June, the European Parliament will vote on the Copyright Directive. The votes of 10 Members of the parliament will determine if the Internet remains open and free from censorship in the EU. Tell them you need them to protect your Internet against surveillance and censorship machines, as the defenders of EU citizens! Give them the power to be Heroes!"
▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4124/the-biggest-threat-to-the-internet-as-we-know-it-article-13
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4124-the-biggest-threat-to-the-internet-as-we-know-it-article-13
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
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