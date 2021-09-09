© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep Underground Military Bases (D.U.M.B.) - Are We Aware of What's Going On Under our Feet?
Follow
2
Share
Report
301 views • September 09, 2021
The Pentagon's "Black Budget" amounts to around 68.000.000.000 a year and is similar in magnitude to the entire defense budgets of France, Russia or the UK. Do we know what are we paying for, people?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.