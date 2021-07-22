© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOOSTERS PROVING VACCINE ISN’T EFFECTIVE? from theHIghwire.com
Follow
1
Share
Report
421 views • July 22, 2021
BOOSTERS PROVING VACCINE ISN’T EFFECTIVE?
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/boosters-proving-vaccine-isnt-effective/
Vaccine-makers and key public health experts promised their experimental vaccines were over 90% effective. Now vaccine failure is pushing several countries to give boosters in an effort to chase Covid variants against a backdrop of waning vaccine protection.
POSTED: July 21, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/boosters-proving-vaccine-isnt-effective/
Vaccine-makers and key public health experts promised their experimental vaccines were over 90% effective. Now vaccine failure is pushing several countries to give boosters in an effort to chase Covid variants against a backdrop of waning vaccine protection.
POSTED: July 21, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.