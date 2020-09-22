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Western Civilization's Butterfly Effect | Stefan Molyneux at 'A Night For Freedom, DC'
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3 views • September 22, 2020
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On February 24th, 2018, Stefan Molyneux appeared at 'A Night For Freedom' in Washington, DC to discuss the magnitude of the decisions we each make every single day and the far reaching impact those choices can have on a long enough timeline. For the purpose of illustration, Stefan Molyneux looks at Sigmund Freud's cowardice when met with opposition and how he sold out sexually abused children with disastrous long term consequences.
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4020/western-civilizations-butterfly-effect-stefan-molyneux-at-a-night-for-freedom-dc
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4020-western-civilizations-butterfly-effect-stefan-molyneux-at-a-night-for-freedom-dc
▶️ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JnOOStcvcwI/
On February 24th, 2018, Stefan Molyneux appeared at 'A Night For Freedom' in Washington, DC to discuss the magnitude of the decisions we each make every single day and the far reaching impact those choices can have on a long enough timeline. For the purpose of illustration, Stefan Molyneux looks at Sigmund Freud's cowardice when met with opposition and how he sold out sexually abused children with disastrous long term consequences.
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
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