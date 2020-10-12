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SURVIVAL SNARING: CATCH & COOK RABBIT & HARE - THE WOODED BEARDSMAN (VIDEO)
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54 views • October 12, 2020
The simple Truth is that unless you have a homestead that you can protect from all invaders (including government), and you can grow enough vegetables, grains, fruits, and nuts to feed yourself and your family year-round, you will need to own livestock such as chickens, rabbits, ducks, geese, turkeys, peacocks, guinea fowl, pigeons, goats, sheep, pigs, and/or cattle (for meat, eggs, milk, butter, cheese, wool, and hides), as well as having hunting, fishing, trapping, and foraging skills to SURVIVE WHAT IS COMING. The first people that will ALWAYS PERISH when the grocery stores are shut down are VEGANS and VEGETARIANS. This is not any kind of hate speech, this is REALITY and TRUTH. This is one of the main reasons the Illuminati has been pushing Veganism and New Age Religion for the past few decades! They drove people off their farms and ranches, and into the cities as a CONTROL MECHANISM. Then public schools stopped teaching FARMING, RANCHING, GARDENING, ANIMAL HUSBANDRY, HUNTING, FISHING, TRAPPING, BUSHCRAFT and SURVIVAL SKILLS. The U.S. strategy deliberately destroyed family farming in the U.S. and abroad, and led to 95% of all grain reserves in the world being under the control of six multinational agribusiness corporations which converted organics to GMOs. Most animals were put on earth as a food source for humans, I am sorry if you fell for the recent government brainwashing and propaganda about not eating meat. Many plant eating animals live off plants that humans can not live off, and they turn those grasses and weeds into edible meat. Personally, I haven't found any type of meat that I could not eat. There might be a certain way to prepare and cook it, but you can actually make anything palatable, when needed. Things might get so bad on earth, that if you truly want to survive, you may have to eat things you don't really want to eat in A PERFECT WORLD. Once you WAKE UP to the fact that ALL RELIGIONS and RELIGIOUS TEXTS are government disinformation and propaganda, your entire outlook on reality changes completely. Everything on earth eats everything else to survive, it is not my rule, that is simply how things work in nature. THE WOODED BEARDSMAN lives in Ontario, Canada, and his YouTube Channel is a real asset on SURVIVAL SKILLS, so check it out and start getting a REAL SURVIVAL EDUCATION.
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” -- HENRY KISSINGER
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Bearded Woodsman on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheWoodedBeardsman/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” -- HENRY KISSINGER
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The Bearded Woodsman on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheWoodedBeardsman/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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