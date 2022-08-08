Ep. 749 – Democrats Want $125 Billion To Turn America’s Schools Into ‘Full-Service’ Wellness Centers

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We start with a multi-billion dollar proposal by President Joe Biden and the Democrats that would transform public schools into “full-service community centers,” seeking to “meet the social, emotional, physical and mental health, and academic needs of students.”
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