Whistleblowers: 5G Frequency is the Perfect Weaponry, Biological Terrorism

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its origins, its affects on health and planet. Produced by Sasha Stone.
What does SMART technology stand for?
S secret
M militarized
A armaments in
R residential
T technology
DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS
BIOLOGICAL TERRORISM
CONTROL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
DANGEROUS and HARMFUL FREQUENCIES
FORMER VODAFONE BOSS BLOWS WHISTLE ON 5G AS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS. COMPLETE THEORY