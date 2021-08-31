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Seth Keshel - Very Clear" Trump - Plans to Mount a Challenge to Election
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1983 views • August 31, 2021
Former Military Intelligence Army Captain, Seth Keshel, joins Stew Peters to discuss the state of the audit, adamantly insists fraud exists, and speculates as to what mechanism may be used to rectify the country if efforts to prove the fraud are successful.
https://rumble.com/vluo6f-seth-keshel-very-clear-trump-plans-to-mount-a-challenge-to-election.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
https://rumble.com/vluo6f-seth-keshel-very-clear-trump-plans-to-mount-a-challenge-to-election.html
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
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