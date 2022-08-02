Ensinamento Básico da Ciência do Plasma por Alex Skorik - Estado Nano / Basic of Plasma Science Teaching by Alex Skorik - Nano State

Esta é a segunda aula do básico da Ciência do Plasma da Fundação Keshe feito pelo Buscador de Conhecimento do Canadá Alexander Skorik.





Veja a lista completa destas aulas em inglês com tradução simultânea em português:



https://t.me/ensinamentos_basicos_alex





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This is the second lesson in the basics of Plasma Science from the Keshe Foundation by Knowledge Seeker from Canada Alexander Skorik.





See the complete list of these classes in English with simultaneous translation in Portuguese language: