Identity Of Roger Stone Juror Who Headed Up Obama Dept. Revealed

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Published on Nov 06, 2019
Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones live in studio to reveal how a former Obama official was hand-picked as a juror in the trial of Roger Stone: Sylvia Mathews Burwell. Related Articles: *** Infowars Releases Name Of Obama Official Chosen For Roger Stone Jury
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