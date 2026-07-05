How a Bail Review Works in Alberta

If bail was denied in Calgary, there may still be legal options. A bail review allows a higher court judge to reconsider an earlier bail decision when there may be a legal error, new evidence, changed circumstances, or a stronger release plan.

In this video, CH Advocacy explains what a bail review is, when it may be available, and why preparation matters after bail is denied or bail conditions are too restrictive. A Calgary criminal defence lawyer can help review the original bail decision, prepare supporting materials, address Crown concerns, and present a structured release plan.