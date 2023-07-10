Abenteuer & Allrad - 2023 (Part 3 - Full Recovery with Winch and Pull-pal)

As we break-camp after our long and relaxing weekend, we show you how to execute a full self-recovery with a winch and pull-pal.

Follow us as we wind our way north to attend the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!