Abenteuer & Allrad - 2023 (Part 3 - Full Recovery with Winch and Pull-pal)
Overland Italy
As we break-camp after our long and relaxing weekend, we show you how to execute a full self-recovery with a winch and pull-pal.

Save 10% on your Purchase of a Pull-Pal here:
Visit:  https://www.pullpal.com
Promo Code: Overland10

Follow us as we wind our way north to attend the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!

overlandingoff-roadingoverland italy4-wheelingself-recoverypull-pal

