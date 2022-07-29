PASTOR DAVID SCARLETT

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David Scarlett came to the WORD after getting a taste of Heaven and a vision of JESUS after a near-death experience. HIS GLORY Ministry was formed to bring “the WORD of HIS GLORY to the world.” Through David’s severe trials and tribulations, our loving GOD provided love and redemption. The primary mission of HIS GLORY is to provide hope and bring our Savior’s sheep into the fold. HIS GLORY is God’s Worldwide Ministry, a Christian outreach and Christian ministry bringing the WORD of HIS GLORY to the world! HIS GLORY will be focusing on saving the lost and providing for the elderly and the poor. Through David telling his story, we can provide that hope and a way to walk with THE MOST HIGH in HIS GLORY. https://hisglory.me/