Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Says Britain Would Like To See “Healthy Partnership” With China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1sa0fb3c
09/29/2022 CNA: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said a positive relationship with the UK in the future will depend on China changing its behavior. He said Britain hopes to have healthy ties with the world’s second-biggest economy, but China’s approach to human rights and the rule of law needs to align with international norms