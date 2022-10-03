Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Says Britain Would Like To See “Healthy Partnership” With China

https://gnews.org/post/p1sa0fb3c
09/29/2022 CNA: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said a positive relationship with the UK in the future will depend on China changing its behavior. He said Britain hopes to have healthy ties with the world’s second-biggest economy, but China’s approach to human rights and the rule of law needs to align with international norms
