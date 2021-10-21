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DHS Insider Who Exposed ‘Reasonable Fear’ Migrant Asylum Loophole GOES PUBLIC!
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100 views • October 21, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Breaking News from Project Veritas: "Aaron Stevenson, DHS Insider and Intelligence Research Specialist for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: “An email sent out by the Director of USCIS, which notified us about a rule change coming forward, is going to shift the adjudicative authority of defensive asylum away from immigration judges and giving it to asylum officers, which are USCIS.”

Ur Jaddou, Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: “The proposed system seeks to reduce processing times by transferring the initial responsibility for adjudicating certain protection claims from immigration judges to USCIS asylum officers. This rule would simplify the adjudication process for certain individuals who are encountered at or near the border, placed into expedited removal proceedings, and determined to have a credible fear of persecution or torture.”

Source Links:
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/dhs-insider-who-exposed-reasonable-fear-migrant-asylum-loophole-goes-public/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTz7xe3TfmI


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