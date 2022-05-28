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Diving DEEP Into My Body's Test Results with Great Plains Laboratory! | Maryam Henein
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31 views • May 28, 2022
Deep-Dive with Lindsay Goddard from Great Plains and I as we discuss my test results, what they mean, how I can improve them, and more! For all functional-medicine lovers, this one is for you! See below if you're interested in contacting Great Plains for your own testing.
Who is Lindsay Goddard?
"I am a Registered and Licensed Dietitian (RDN, LD/N), with a Masters in Nutrition, and a Bachelor's in Biology with a concentration in Human Physiology and Ecology. I have worked in a variety of settings from 1000+ bed hospitals, Universities, and Outpatient clinics, along with a successful private practice. I specialized in pediatrics, genetics, and GI disorders, integrating both functional and conventional approaches with regards to nutrition. After years of being in the field, I decided to shift gears and work for a laboratory to help support and educate providers from a different avenue. I have been with GPL for 3 years and enjoy shedding light on the connections and interactions between the body, the environment, and nutrition."
Organic Acids Test: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/organic-acids-test/
GPL-TOX (non-metal toxins): https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/gpl-tox/
IgG Food Allergy: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/food-map-igg-sensitivity-profile
GPL-Mycotoxin Profile: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/gplmycotox
Webinar Library: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/webinar-library
Contact Great Plains: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/contact
Save 15% with discount code: HONEY https://www.gplworkshops.com/upcoming-workshops
______________________
▶ DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
▶ NEW George Floyd Trailer: https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee/view/george-floyd-the-real-timeline-62694ebb8451e46aac6e55d3
▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
▶ HEALTH CONSULTATION:
Functional Medicine Consult with Maryam https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/functional-medicine-consult/
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
▶ ROKFIN: https://www.rokfin.com/maryamhenein
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@MaryamHenein:8
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers
▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein
▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee
▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________
Ebooks:
https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
Who is Lindsay Goddard?
"I am a Registered and Licensed Dietitian (RDN, LD/N), with a Masters in Nutrition, and a Bachelor's in Biology with a concentration in Human Physiology and Ecology. I have worked in a variety of settings from 1000+ bed hospitals, Universities, and Outpatient clinics, along with a successful private practice. I specialized in pediatrics, genetics, and GI disorders, integrating both functional and conventional approaches with regards to nutrition. After years of being in the field, I decided to shift gears and work for a laboratory to help support and educate providers from a different avenue. I have been with GPL for 3 years and enjoy shedding light on the connections and interactions between the body, the environment, and nutrition."
Organic Acids Test: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/organic-acids-test/
GPL-TOX (non-metal toxins): https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/gpl-tox/
IgG Food Allergy: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/food-map-igg-sensitivity-profile
GPL-Mycotoxin Profile: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/gplmycotox
Webinar Library: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/webinar-library
Contact Great Plains: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/contact
Save 15% with discount code: HONEY https://www.gplworkshops.com/upcoming-workshops
______________________
▶ DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
▶ NEW George Floyd Trailer: https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee/view/george-floyd-the-real-timeline-62694ebb8451e46aac6e55d3
▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
▶ HEALTH CONSULTATION:
Functional Medicine Consult with Maryam https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/functional-medicine-consult/
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
▶ ROKFIN: https://www.rokfin.com/maryamhenein
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@MaryamHenein:8
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers
▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein
▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee
▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________
Ebooks:
https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
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