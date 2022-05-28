BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Diving DEEP Into My Body's Test Results with Great Plains Laboratory! | Maryam Henein
BeeLady For Truth
BeeLady For Truth
150 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • May 28, 2022
Deep-Dive with Lindsay Goddard from Great Plains and I as we discuss my test results, what they mean, how I can improve them, and more! For all functional-medicine lovers, this one is for you! See below if you're interested in contacting Great Plains for your own testing.

Who is Lindsay Goddard?
"I am a Registered and Licensed Dietitian (RDN, LD/N), with a Masters in Nutrition, and a Bachelor's in Biology with a concentration in Human Physiology and Ecology. I have worked in a variety of settings from 1000+ bed hospitals, Universities, and Outpatient clinics, along with a successful private practice. I specialized in pediatrics, genetics, and GI disorders, integrating both functional and conventional approaches with regards to nutrition. After years of being in the field, I decided to shift gears and work for a laboratory to help support and educate providers from a different avenue. I have been with GPL for 3 years and enjoy shedding light on the connections and interactions between the body, the environment, and nutrition."

Organic Acids Test: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/organic-acids-test/
GPL-TOX (non-metal toxins): https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/gpl-tox/
IgG Food Allergy: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/food-map-igg-sensitivity-profile
GPL-Mycotoxin Profile: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/gplmycotox
Webinar Library: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/webinar-library

Contact Great Plains: https://www.greatplainslaboratory.com/contact

Save 15% with discount code: HONEY https://www.gplworkshops.com/upcoming-workshops

______________________

▶  DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein

▶ NEW George Floyd Trailer: https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee/view/george-floyd-the-real-timeline-62694ebb8451e46aac6e55d3

▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/


▶ WEBSITES: 
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com

▶ HEALTH CONSULTATION:
Functional Medicine Consult with Maryam https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/functional-medicine-consult/
Recent articles: 
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein

___________

▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com

▶ ROKFIN: https://www.rokfin.com/maryamhenein

▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@MaryamHenein:8

▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2

▶ BRIGHTEON:  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein 

▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/

▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers

▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17

▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein

▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee

▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee

▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745

▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein

____________

Ebooks:
https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
Keywords
thyroidfibromyalgiafunctional medicinelupusgreat plainsmaryam heneinbee ladyfibrogreat plains laboratorygreat plains labs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

The calcium paradox: Why milk may not be the bone-building answer you were told

Willow Tohi
France&#8217;s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

France’s Macron Demanding EU-Wide Social Media Ban For Kids Under 15 After Losing At Home

Morgan S. Verity
Study reveals teenage family bonds predict adult social health decades later

Study reveals teenage family bonds predict adult social health decades later

Ava Grace
Uterine Bacteria Linked to Pregnancy Outcomes in Women Over 35, Study Finds

Uterine Bacteria Linked to Pregnancy Outcomes in Women Over 35, Study Finds

Iva Greene
Bodyweight Exercises Can Build Muscle, Fitness Guidelines Say

Bodyweight Exercises Can Build Muscle, Fitness Guidelines Say

Petra Stone
Improving Diet After Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis Linked to Lower Mortality Risk, Study Finds

Improving Diet After Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis Linked to Lower Mortality Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy