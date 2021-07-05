© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Homohater Rob is woedend!
Follow
0
Share
Report
143 views • July 05, 2021
'Ping Pong' goedendag, daar is maagzweer Rob Bruckens weer!
Wappie Rob is woedend! De meeste mensen zijn geen complotgekkies en nemen gewoon het vaccin! Maar waarom begrijpen mensen maar niet dat het gewoon genocide is?
Hoezo zien alleen een handje vol complotgekkies dat? HOE KAN DAT!
Wappie Rob is woedend! De meeste mensen zijn geen complotgekkies en nemen gewoon het vaccin! Maar waarom begrijpen mensen maar niet dat het gewoon genocide is?
Hoezo zien alleen een handje vol complotgekkies dat? HOE KAN DAT!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.