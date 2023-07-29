DTR S6 Bonus: Tartarian Sacred Geometry

Within the Tartarian movement, some have noticed a common denominator in sacred geometry. The alignment of patterns and structures supports the notion that energy was not only gathered but routed within the buildings. Triggered by aether and internal song might explain healing or suggestive states of mind. In this episode, we examine these elements and how they may indeed communicate with each other within the structures. Enjoy.
